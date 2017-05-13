MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Twins youngster Sano keeps slugging
Here's everything you need to know from the night that was in MLB action
We don't get our usual full slate of games on a Friday night, as the Phillies-Nationals game was rained out. Still, 14 games will do. Stick here for everything you need to know from the action across the league.
Games
Houston Astros
at
New York Yankees
(Gametracker)
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays (Gametracker)
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (Gametracker)
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (Gametracker)
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins (Gametracker)
Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers (Gametracker)
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers (Gametracker)
San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox (Gametracker)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Gametracker)
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals (Gametracker)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies , 8:40 ET (Gametracker)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks , 9:40 ET (Gametracker)
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 ET (Gametracker)
Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 ET (Gametracker)
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals , postponed
Sano keeps slugging
Twins youngster Miguel Sano entered Friday hitting .304/.441/.667. He's been punishing the baseball on a regular basis, as he leads the majors in average exit velocity by a wide margin, for example.
Friday, he kept things going on the same track:
.@SanoMiguel has been doing a lot of this lately. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/CSv0pdrZsH— MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2017
Right on cue with the on-screen graphic! Perfect.
Sano becomes the fastest Twins player to 10 home runs in a season (32 games) since 1986, when Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett needed only 23 games to get there, per Dustin Morse of Twins' communications.
Much more to come
Quick hits
- Mets closer Jeurys Familia hit the DL after having surgery and will miss a several months .
- The Tigers activated slugger J.D. Martinez from the DL, putting Jim Adduci on the DL as a corresponding move.
- The Brewers placed Ryan Braun on the disabled list, with Eric Sogard calling the call to the active roster.
- Indians ace Corey Kluber has resumed throwing, but he's still not really close to a big-league return, per the team's website.
- Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez will play one or two rehab games next week, per David Vassegh .
- The Mets might promote Tim Tebow (no, not to the majors).
- The Dodgers are using the 10-day DL to massage the roster .
- Jeff Francoeur is retiring to become an analyst .
- The Marlins activated Mike Aviles while sending Tomas Telis to the minors.
- The Nationals activated relievers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover while sending A.J. Cole and Matt Grace down.
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre