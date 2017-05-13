MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Twins youngster Sano keeps slugging

We don't get our usual full slate of games on a Friday night, as the Phillies-Nationals game was rained out. Still, 14 games will do. Stick here for everything you need to know from the action across the league.

Games

Houston Astros at New York Yankees (Gametracker)

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays (Gametracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (Gametracker)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (Gametracker)

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins (Gametracker)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers (Gametracker)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers (Gametracker)

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox (Gametracker)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Gametracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals (Gametracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies , 8:40 ET (Gametracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks , 9:40 ET (Gametracker)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 ET (Gametracker)

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 ET (Gametracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals , postponed

Sano keeps slugging

Twins youngster Miguel Sano entered Friday hitting .304/.441/.667. He's been punishing the baseball on a regular basis, as he leads the majors in average exit velocity by a wide margin, for example.

Friday, he kept things going on the same track:

Right on cue with the on-screen graphic! Perfect.

Sano becomes the fastest Twins player to 10 home runs in a season (32 games) since 1986, when Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett needed only 23 games to get there, per Dustin Morse of Twins' communications.

Much more to come

Quick hits