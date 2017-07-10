MLB Home Run Derby 2017 results: Aaron Judge puts on a show to win it all

The 2017 Home Run Derby took place on Monday night, with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge edging Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano in the finals to take the crown.

Sano went first and offered 10 home runs in the final round. On average, those home runs went about 416.5 feet. Judge then delivered 11 home runs, with an average distance of 427 feet.

All told, Sano homered 31 times during the Derby, racking up roughly 2.5 miles of distance. HIs longest home run clocked in at 491 feet, while his hardest-hit went 113 mph.

Judge for comparison? Try 47 home runs covering 3.9 miles with his longest going 513 feet and his hardest going 119 mph. Impressive stuff from your 2017 Home Run Derby champion.

Relive Derby commentary:

