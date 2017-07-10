MLB Home Run Derby 2017: Results, live updates from All-Star Game festivities at Marlins Park

The baseball season is unofficially halfway over, and that means it's time for the All-Star Game and its related festivities. MLB already hosted the 2017 Futures Game on Sunday, and on Monday night the focus will shift to the Home Run Derby.

This year's Derby features a loaded cast that includes some new faces -- like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger -- as well as some familiar ones -- like host-city favorite Giancarlo Stanton. We'll be covering all the action here, including with a live blog that you'll find updated below.

How to watch:

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Live blog:

(CBS Sports App users, click here to view the live blog)