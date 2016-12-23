MLB Hot Stove: Braves reportedly sign defensive whiz Inciarte to an extension

Over the past couple seasons, the Atlanta Braves have been more likely to trade a veteran player than sign one to an extension. With the Braves moving into a new ballpark and inching toward a return to competitiveness, it stood to reason that statement could soon change.

Sure enough, the Braves agreed to an extension on Friday -- their first with a non-reliever since May 2014. The lucky recipient? Center fielder Ender Inciarte, who will reportedly net more than $30 million over a five-year term (with a club option for a sixth year), per Ken Rosenthal:

Breakdown of Inciarte deal with #Braves, per source: $3.5M signing bonus. Salaries of $2M, $4M, $5M, $7M, $8M; $9M option or $1.025 buyout. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

Acquired as part of the Shelby Miller trade, Inciarte validated his outstanding defensive reputation by posting absurd highlights and defensive metrics, and also by bringing home his first Gold Glove Award. Additionally, Inciarte was roughly a league-average hitter at the plate -- giving him two such seasons in three tries. He doesn't provide much in the way of walks or power, but his bat-to-ball skills are above-average, allowing him to make consistent contact -- much of it quality.

Inciarte previously would not have been a free agent until after the 2020 season. Under this new arrangement, the Braves will have the potential to control Inciarte's services through 2022. Given the cost -- the deal is similar to Odubel Herrera's extension, even though Inciarte has more major-league service time -- it's easy to like -- or love, actually -- this for Atlanta.

For Inciarte's part, he just made his first fortune. Granted, it's a fortune that understates his value -- and one that would've been trumped had he went through the arbitration and free-agent processes as originally planned -- but, then, how many among us could turn down $30 million? All things considered, this is a nice outcome for a player who, less than four years ago, couldn't make the Philadelphia Phillies as a Rule 5 pick.