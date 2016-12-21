MLB Hot Stove: Edwin Encarnacion's agent says six teams have made offers

Veteran free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, most recently of the Blue Jays, remains unsigned at this writing. To hear E.E.'s agent tell it, though, it's not because of a lack of interest ...

Edwin Encarnacion's agent Paul Kinzer to @SNJeffBlair on @FAN590: "We've had multi-year offers from six different teams" — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 21, 2016

Encarnacion's going into his age-34 campaign, and he's a strict first baseman/DH. On the other hand, he has an impressive record of offensive production. Over the last five seasons, Encarnacion has authored an OPS+ of 146 while averaging 44 home runs per 162 games played. In 2016, he took a small step back on a rate basis (133 OPS+) while still tallying 42 homers and remaining quite productive otherwise. In other words, even in decline he's a good bet to remain highly productive in the near-term. That makes Encarnacion a good fit for a contender in need of an upgrade at first base or DH.

As for the six teams in question, they're unnamed, as you can see. The Blue Jays are known to have made an offer, so they're one. Since signing Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce, they've likely moved on from Encarnacion, but the offer was made. The Rangers have been strongly linked to the cloutsman of note in recent days, so they're possibly a second serious suitor. The Astros were in touch before signing Carlos Beltran, so perhaps their discussions reached the point of a multiyear offer. Other teams linked to Encarnacion include the Indians, Cardinals, Rockies and Red Sox. Of those, the Red Sox appear to be out of the running.

Encarnacion probably isn't going to get the contract he thought he might, but a three- or four-year deal worth north of $50 million is likely. If nothing else, it seems the market for his services may be taking on a final shape.