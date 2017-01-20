MLB Hot Stove: Let's find a team for the remaining MLB free agent sluggers

Within the last week, Jose Bautista and Mark Trumbo , the top two sluggers remaining in free agency, agreed to new contracts with their former teams. Bautista returned to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year deal while the Baltimore Orioles gave Trumbo a three-year contract.

Surely Bautista and Trumbo both came in to the offseason expecting much larger contracts, but their value was dragged down by free agent compensation (both rejected the qualifying offer) and the fact the market is flooded with similar power bats. There was a lot of supply but very little demand for these players.

Now that Bautista and Trumbo are off the board, the free agent logjam is starting to clear up, and we should see the remaining unsigned sluggers begin to latch on to new teams. So, with that in mind, let's find a new home for these players, shall we? Here's the best landing spot for the remaining free agent sluggers.

Pedro Alvarez DH / Free Agent

Pedro Alvarez crushed righties in 2016. USATSI

Best Fit: Texas Rangers

Why? The Rangers do not have clear cut options at first base or designated hitter. They could play Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo at those positions, by they seem disinclined to do so, especially with Gallo. Pedro Alvarez hit .251/.326/.522 with 22 home runs against right-handed pitchers last season, making him a fine platoon partner for the righty hitting Ryan Rua .

Chris Carter 1B / Free Agent

Best Fit: Colorado Rockies

Why? The Rockies made the, ahem, curious decision to sign Ian Desmond to play first base earlier this offseason. He showed he can play the outfield last season though, and the Rockies could take advantage of that by playing him in the outfield with Chris Carter at first base against southpaws. Colorado's entire starting outfield is left-handed ( Carlos Gonzalez , Charlie Blackmon , David Dahl ) and there are some mighty tough left-handed starters in the NL West, starting with Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner .

Ryan Howard 1B / Free Agent

Best Fit: No Team

Why? I hate to say it, but I think Ryan Howard is heading for a forced retirement. He's been sub-replacement level for years now, and this past season he hit a mere .196/.257/.453 (87 OPS+) overall. Sure, Howard also socked 25 home runs, but even against righties he hit .205/.269/480 (98 OPS+). There's not enough here to justify a roster spot at this point. I don't think any team will sign him.

Adam Lind 1B / Free Agent

Will any team take a chance on Adam Lind? USATSI

Best Fit: No Team

Why? Adam Lind is in the same boat as Howard. Last year he hit .239/.286/.431 (94 OPS+) with 20 home runs overall, including .239/.287/.442 (95 OPS+) against righties. Teams aren't going to rush out to sign a player coming off that season when it comes with negative baserunning and defensive value. There simply aren't enough roster spots for these one-dimensional sluggers to go around.

Justin Morneau DH / Free Agent

Best Fit: No Team

Why? The players are listed alphabetically, so the three "No Teams" in a row is purely coincidentally. One thing Justin Morneau has going for him that Howard and Lind do not is the World Baseball Classic. Morneau will play for Team Canada, giving him an opportunity to show big league teams he can still produce. Last year Morneau hit .261/.303/.429 (100 OPS+) with the Chicago White Sox , though he was actually better against lefties (111 OPS+) than righties (93 OPS+).

I should note that last year, the White Sox did not sign Morneau until June. It's possible Morneau, as well as Howard and Lind, could land a job at midseason should an opening arise due to injury or poor performance. Right now though, I don't see any team taking the bait.

Best Fit: Chicago White Sox

Why? Yes, the White Sox are rebuilding. They also have a massive opening at designated hitter and a need for corner outfield depth too. Brandon Moss can solve both roster problems, and as an added bonus, he could serve as trade bait at midseason. A year ago Moss hit 28 home runs with a .225/.300/.484 (105 OPS+) batting overall, including .223/.303/.525 (120 OPS+) against righties. The ChiSox have nothing to gain by playing Cody Asche , their current projected starter, at DH. Moss might at least slug his way into some trade value.

Mike Napoli 1B / Free Agent

It feels like only a matter of time until the Rangers and Mike Napoli reunite again. USATSI

Best Fit: Texas Rangers

Why? Out of every player/team suggestion in this point, I am, by far, most confident in Mike Napoli to the Rangers happening. They've been connected for weeks and it feels like only a matter of time until he returns to Texas for a third stint. Napoli would step right in at first base, allowing Alvarez and Rua to platoon at DH, and Profar to be a supersub who sees playing time all around the field (or trade bait?). Napoli to the Rangers makes too much sense not to happen.

Mark Reynolds 1B / Free Agent

Best Fit: Tampa Bay Rays

Why? The Rays have an opening on their bench, assuming they're willing to send Mallex Smith to Triple-A for regular playing time rather than play him once or twice a week in the show. Mark Reynolds , who quietly authored a .282/.356/.450 (101 OPS+) batting line with 14 home runs last season, would give Tampa Bay platoon options for Brad Miller at first base and Corey Dickerson at DH. The Rays were linked to a few righty sluggers this offseason, including Bautista, and at this point Reynolds is the best fit for their roster.