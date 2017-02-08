MLB Hot Stove: Nationals take a shot on high-strikeout reliever in trade with Rays
Left-hander Enny Romero is headed to Washington
The Nationals on Tuesday acquired lefty reliever Enny Romero from the Rays in exchange for minor-league arm Jeffrey Rosa.
Romero, 26, has pitched to a 5.27 ERA and a 1.80 K/BB ratio in 23 games -- 22 of which have been relief appearances -- spread across three big-league seasons. Over that span, he's struck out 81 batters in 80 1/3 innings for the Rays.
While the numbers at the highest level have been lacking, Romero certainly boasts a big fastball:
Enny Romero seems to have Felipe Rivero-quality stuff (96 mph FB). Hasn't translated into MLB success yet, but Nats figure he's worth a look— Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) February 7, 2017
Romero pairs that heater with a cutter and curve. The Nats, at not much cost, are betting on stuff over results. Sometimes that works out.
In Washington, Romero will give manager Dusty Baker a third left-handed option behind Sammy Solis and Oliver Perez heading into camp.
As for the Rays, they cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Logan Morrison, and they add Rosa to the system. Rosa, 21, has a 3.83 ERA and 2.10 K/BB ratio across parts of two minor-league seasons. He's yet to pitch above rookie ball.
