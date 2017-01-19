MLB Hot Stove signings: Orioles reportedly strike deal with Mark Trumbo
Mark Trumbo led the majors in home runs last season with Baltimore
Last season, Mark Trumbo blasted an MLB-leading 47 homers and as such was a core contributor to the Orioles' wild-card berth in 2016. Earlier this winter, Trumbo turned down the O's qualifying offer, and after talks for a market deal broke off it seemed he would surely wind up elsewhere. Now, though, Trumbo will reportedly be coming back to Baltimore ...
Trumbo, O's have agreement at 37.5M/3— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2017
Trumbo, who is going into his age-31 season, owns a 112 OPS+ across parts of seven big-league seasons. He's not much of an on-base threat, but he has averaged 34 home runs per 162 games played for his career. Last season, Trumbo mostly played the outfield for the Orioles, and he's a substantial defensive liability there. Ideally, Baltimore will use Trumbo as its primary DH or he could man first base, where he's at least competent with the glove, but that's of course the province of Chris Davis. The O's, though, have a greater need at DH.
As for the money, consider this to be a bit of a bargain for the Orioles. Earlier this offseason, Trumbo's camp was floating talk of an $80 million asking price, but this deal, obviously, is far shy of that figure. Yes, Trumbo is something of a one-dimensional talent, but these are very modest rates for power like Trumbo's.
The deal, of course, is pending a physical, and as we've seen in the past nothing is to be assumed when it comes to the Orioles and physicals. For now, though, it appears that Trumbo will be launching balls out of Camden Yards for 2017 and beyond.
