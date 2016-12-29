MLB Hot Stove: Rockies in on Greg Holland after his market goes quiet

One of the more high-risk, high-reward free agents this offseason is former Royals All-Star closer Greg Holland, who didn't pitch at all in 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Early in December -- back before the Winter Meetings frenzy -- some of the larger-market teams like the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and Nationals were said to be among the many in pursuit of Holland. Upwards of 20 teams were connected to Holland in rumors, but those were the favorites due to, well, money.

Things seem to have changed a bit since then. The Cubs have traded for Wade Davis. The Dodgers have signed Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox traded for Tyler Thornburg. As for the Nats, last we heard (via the Washington Post) was that they might just go with an in-house option at closer.

It should be noted before we trek forward that a quiet market at this point on the calendar doesn't mean a thin one. It's entirely possible Holland rumors ramp up after calendar turns to 2017 and he gets signed to a pretty sizeable deal by a huge-money team.

How many teams are chasing Holland? USATSI

Of course, it's possible the door is open for a middle-market team or even a small-market team to swoop in at this point.

In the area of "middle," we've got the Rockies. They definitely need bullpen help and they were already aggressive this offseason in signing All-Star outfielder Ian Desmond to a pretty big deal. They have shown interest in Holland, according to a report on the team's website on Wednesday. General manager Jeff Bridich confirmed they have "checked in" on Holland but wouldn't say more. Suffice it to say, they are definitely in on him for now.

Also, two days ago, a beat writer for Royals.com said that the Royals "haven't closed the door on either" Holland or fellow former-Royal free agent reliever Luke Hochevar.

Surely there are a litany of small-market clubs that would look to catch lightning in a bottle here should Holland go for a cheap price and regain his form. Remember, in 2013-14, Holland combined for 93 saves in 98 chances with a 1.32 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 193 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings. That's sheer dominance. He's 31 years old and we've seen closers stay in their prime up into their late-30s or even early 40s.

With that in mind, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Reds are looking for bargain relievers, and though he's not mentioned by name, Holland could be an obvious fit.

These are but a few examples. My hunch is that upwards of 20 teams are monitoring the market here. Maybe it takes a lot more than a one-year deal with big incentives, but maybe it doesn't.

This remains one of the more fun free agent situations to monitor, due in part to how many different teams are in play.