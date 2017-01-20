MLB Hot Stove rumors: Angels close to deal with Luis Valbuena
The third baseman hit 25 homers in 2015
The Angels may be close to adding a power bat to the lineup for 2017 and beyond. Efrain Zavarce, in a report cited by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, writes that the Angels are close to signing third baseman Luis Valbuena to a multi-year contract.
The left-handed-hitting Valbuena, 31, batted .260/.357/.459 for the Astros in 2016 with 13 home runs in 90 games. Last season he missed significant time because of a hamstring injury. In 2015, however, Valbuena hit 25 home runs for Houston. For his career he owns an OPS+ of 95 across parts of nine big-league seasons. Since his breakout in 2014, though, he's put up an OPS+ of 114 in 371 games.
Valbuena's been a primary third baseman in recent years, but he's seen time at five different positions. Should the deal be finalized, Valbuena figures to fill a utility role for the Angels.
Angels GM Billy Eppler this offseason needed to improve the roster around reigning AL MVP and best player in the world Mike Trout. Eppler, however, had neither the room in the budget nor the coveted young talent needed to acquire premium talent. Still, he found a way to be active and to make improvements, as the Angels this winter have signed Ben Revere and Jesse Chavez and pulled off trades for Cameron Maybin, Danny Espinosa, and Martin Maldonado. Now you can perhaps add Valbuena to that ledger. If nothing else, the Angels in 2017 should have much improved depth.
