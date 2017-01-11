MLB Hot Stove rumors: Angels 'considering making a run' at Matt Wieters

The market for free-agent catcher Matt Wieters has been pretty quiet to this point, but things should start picking up as we get closer to spring training.

There is a rumor connecting Wieters to the Angels, but very loosely. Jon Heyman of fanragsports.com says that the Angels "have been considering making a run" at Wieters. As I said, it's pretty loose. They could "consider" him and then decide against pursuit. They could "make a run" at him but then lose out on the bidding. Or Wieters might not even be interested.

But hey, it's the second week of January and baseball rumors are tough to come by, so why not take a look?

Wieters, 30, has an All-Star pedigree but hit just .243/.302/.409 last season. He did manage 17 homers and it was the first season since having Tommy John surgery that he managed to get back behind the plate on a semi-regular (111 starts) basis.

Will Matt Wieters be heading to the opposite coast? USATSI

The Angels currently have only Carlos Perez and Martin Maldonado behind the plate. Both are pretty subpar -- or worse -- with the bat but good behind the plate. Maldonado in particular has an absolute cannon for an arm.

So would Wieters be an upgrade? Offensively, yes, and he's even capable of being a huge upgrade. He has the ability to OPS around league average with 20-25 home runs and, again, this is something Perez and Maldonado can't touch.

So Wieters does make sense as a fit, even if the Angels haven't decided whether they are going to make a run at him.