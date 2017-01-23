MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Astros 'not expecting' to add frontline starter

The Houston Astros were one of the most aggressive teams at the onset of the offseason. General manager Jeff Luhnow traded for Brian McCann and signed Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran in a hurry. The Astros have since been quiet on the transactions front -- though admittedly more active in rumors.

Luhnow's main objective has seemingly been adding a front-of-the-rotation starter to lead a rotation featuring, among others, Dallas Keuchel and Collin McHugh. As a result, the Astros have been linked to Chris Archer, Sonny Gray, and Jose Quintana.

Yet Luhnow seems pessimistic that a deal will get done, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle:

"So, I think we're in a good spot. It doesn't mean I don't consider opportunities to bring someone in that can slot toward the middle or top half of our rotation. ... I'm not expecting anything to happen, but it's something that we definitely consider on an ongoing basis."

That sentiment isn't too surprising -- the Astros reportedly made a huge offer for Archer that the Tampa Bay Rays rebuffed. One presumes the Astros were similarly aggressive elsewhere, albeit to the same end result. Reason has it that if the Astros were going to make a bigger offer, they either would've made it by now or would be nearing that point, given camps are about three weeks from opening.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Astros are guaranteed to stand pat -- they could well ante up in the coming weeks to get a deal done. But Luhnow is probably being honest when he says he expects to enter the spring with the roster he has in place.