MLB Hot Stove rumors: Blue Jays considering going after Andrew McCutchen

The Blue Jays are faced with the likely free agent losses of Jose Bautista and Michael Saunders, which means they stand to lose two-thirds of their starting outfield from 2016. That, in turn, means they may be in the market for outfield help.

One notable outfielder available in trade at the right price? It's Pirates star Andrew McCutchen. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick puts the pieces together ...

The #Bluejays continue to explore trade options in an effort to fill their OF void. One name they've kicked around: Andrew McCutchen. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 24, 2016

From 2012-15, McCutchen, 30, finished no worse than fifth in the NL MVP balloting (he won the award in 2013). However, McCutchen in 2016 is coming off the worst season of his career. In 153 games for the Pirates, he batted .256/.336/.430 (103 OPS+) with a career-worst strikeout percentage of 21.2. He also showed significant decline in the field and on the bases. As for his contract, McCutchen is owed $14 million for 2017, and his deal includes a $14.75 million option for 2018 that has a $1 million buyout.

In Toronto, McCutchen would surely be shifted to an outfield corner in deference to elite defensive center fielder Kevin Pillar. The issue, though, is cost. McCutchen still has value, and he's going to command significant young talent in return. The Jays' farm system has been thinned out by trades in recent years, and the addition of McCutchen would take a hunk out of the young talent base that team president Mark Shapiro is said to prioritize.

On the other side of things, McCutchen is a strong rebound candidate, and he'd increase the Jays' chances of contending around Josh Donaldson and a strong rotation in 2017.