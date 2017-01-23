MLB Hot Stove rumors: Blue Jays reportedly interested in Saltalamacchia
Toronto needs a backup catcher, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia is available
Now that the Blue Jays have brought back Jose Bautista, they're moving on to other roster concerns. Among those is finding a capable backup to primary catcher Russell Martin, who's going into his age-34 season and has more than 11,000 career innings behind the plate. On that point ...
The #BlueJays have expressed an interest in free agent Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Could use a backup for Russell Martin.— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 23, 2017
Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 31, played in 92 games for the Tigers last season. Over that span, he batted .171/.284/.346.
For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 93 across parts of 10 big-league campaigns. Saltalamacchia isn't regarded as a strong defender, but the switch-hitter does have some pop from the right side. For his career, he's slugged .440 against right-handed pitchers and averaged 20 home runs per 162 games played. At present, A.J. Jimenez is likely in line to be Martin's backup in Toronto.
