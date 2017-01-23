MLB Hot Stove rumors: Blue Jays reportedly interested in Saltalamacchia

Toronto needs a backup catcher, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia is available

Now that the Blue Jays have brought back Jose Bautista, they're moving on to other roster concerns. Among those is finding a capable backup to primary catcher Russell Martin, who's going into his age-34 season and has more than 11,000 career innings behind the plate. On that point ...

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 31, played in 92 games for the Tigers last season. Over that span, he batted .171/.284/.346.

For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 93 across parts of 10 big-league campaigns. Saltalamacchia isn't regarded as a strong defender, but the switch-hitter does have some pop from the right side. For his career, he's slugged .440 against right-handed pitchers and averaged 20 home runs per 162 games played. At present, A.J. Jimenez is likely in line to be Martin's backup in Toronto.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

