MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Brewers reportedly closing in on a deal with Neftali Feliz

The Milwaukee Brewers, who have traded away several top relievers as part of their rebuild in recent months, are poised to sign a free agent to replenish the bullpen.

The Brewers are reportedly close to a deal with veteran right-hander Neftali Feliz. Exact contract terms are unknown at this point.

Feliz, who is still only 28, spent last season with the NL Central rival Pirates. He had a 3.52 ERA (119 ERA+) with 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. It was the first time he eclipsed 50 innings in a season since 2011.

It's worth noting the Pirates shut Feliz down in early September with arm discomfort. There was no structural damage to his elbow or shoulder, and he has since resumed throwing, so that's a good sign. Still, any sort of arm problem is a potential red flag, especially given Feliz's injury history.

Under GM David Stearns, the rebuilding Brewers traded Will Smith and Jeremy Jeffress at the trade deadline, and Tyler Thornburg earlier this offseason. Assuming a deal is complete, Feliz and Corey Knebel figure to form manager Craig Counsell's primary late-inning relief crew.