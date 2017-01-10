MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Deal between Orioles and Trumbo becoming 'less likely'

With spring training roughly five weeks away, the 2016 home run champ is still without a job, and it seems his former team is preparing to move on all together.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, a deal between the Baltimore Orioles and free agent Mark Trumbo is becoming "less likely" as contract talks have failed to advance. From Kubatko:

There's been no movement toward a deal with free agent outfielder Mark Trumbo and it's becoming less likely that the Orioles will re-sign him. Their interest hasn't disappeared, but previous talks went nowhere and there hasn't been renewed dialogue to leave either side encouraged. ... Meanwhile, the Orioles seem more willing to take the draft pick than keep Trumbo, understanding the risk of letting a power bat so perfectly suited for Camden Yards roll out the door.

The O's reportedly took their offer to Trumbo off the table last month, though that doesn't mean there is no possible chance of a deal. At one point last offseason Baltimore pulled their offer to Chris Davis , and sure enough, a few weeks later he inked he largest contract in franchise history.

Last week the Orioles acquired Seth Smith from the Seattle Mariners to add some extra depth at designated hitter and the outfield corners. At the moment, manager Buck Showalter's lineup probably looks something like this:

CF Adam Jones LF Hyun Soo Kim 3B Manny Machado 1B Chris Davis 2B Jonathan Schoop DH Seth Smith C Welington Castillo SS J.J. Hardy RF Anthony Santander / Aneury Tavarez

First baseman Trey Mancini and outfielder Joey Rickard , a pair of right-handed batters, figure to be factors as platoon bats against left-handed pitchers. Santander and Tavarez are Rule 5 Draft picks who may not remain with the O's beyond Spring Training.

There's a definite opening for another bat there. A big, power bat like Trumbo would make the lineup even scarier, but the Orioles also have the option of acquiring a leadoff hitter, allowing Jones to hit lower in the order. He spent most of the 2016 season as the team's leadoff hitter but is an imperfect fit given his typically low on-base percentages.

Talks between the Orioles and Mark Trumbo are going nowhere. USATSI

Free agency doesn't offer any good leadoff types -- Baltimore has been connected to Michael Bourn recently, but he's well past his prime -- which means a trade is probably necessary if the O's want to go in that direction. The New York Yankees are very open to trading leadoff hitter Brett Gardner , though an intradivision deal between the two AL East rivals seems unlikely.

For now, the Orioles and Trumbo seem to be locked in a game of free agency chicken. Each side is waiting for the other to blink. There are plenty of other veterans on the market ( Chris Carter , Mike Napoli , Pedro Alvarez , etc.), so I think it's safe to say Trumbo needs the O's more than the O's need Trumbo right now.