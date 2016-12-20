MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Dodgers could trade away starting pitchers for other needs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a busy winter -- albeit mostly through free-agent retention. Already, the Dodgers have signed left-handed starter Rich Hill, third baseman Justin Turner and closer Kenley Jansen to new contracts, with each deal occurring after the trio hit the open market.

To date, the Dodgers haven't made a significant external addition. That could be changing soon. The Dodgers have been connected to Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier all offseason, and it seems like a given that general manager Farhan Zaidi will soon flip his pitching depth to acquire a keystone fix. Here's Ken Rosenthal's latest on the situation:

Oh, the Dodgers do not appear close to acquiring the Twins' Brian Dozier or any other second baseman. But their willingness to part with top pitching prospect Jose De Leon for Dozier, as first reported by Yahoo's Jeff Passan, reflects their pitching depth in the majors and minors.

Rosenthal points out how the Dodgers have 10 other starting options available than De Leon. Sure, that number comprises injury risks and unproven youngsters and the like. But still -- that's two rotations' worth of arms. The expectation, then, is that the Dodgers will trade at least De Leon (and perhaps others from that group) to fill the holes on their roster -- including the most glaring one, at second base.

Dozier's name continues to be mentioned because the fit is obvious: Dozier is an impact player on a rebuilding team who is coming off a career year and fills a need on a contender. It stands to reason that if the Dodgers are unable to acquire Dozier, they could turn to another second baseman through trade. The name that would probably pop up in that scenario? Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe, who was acquired a few years back by Andrew Friedman during his reign in St. Pete.

The Dodgers' chances of trading for Dozier (or Forsythe) are unclear at this point. But, presuming Rosenthal (and others) are reading the tea leaves correctly, the Dodgers seem well positioned to trade an excess arm for a desired bat.