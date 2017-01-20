MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Dodgers have asked about Profar for second base opening

Spring Training is a little more than three weeks away now, and at the moment, the Dodgers do not have a starting second baseman. At least not one you could pencil in for even league average production in 2017.

Los Angeles has been focusing on Twins second baseman Brian Dozier most of the offseason. Talks are at an impasse at the moment though, so the Dodgers are looking for alternatives. One of those alternatives: Jurickson Profar of the Rangers, once the best prospect in baseball. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports says the two teams have talked.

Most of the Dodgers' preferences are not known, but they've spoken with the Rangers about infielder Jurickson Profar, sources said ... While a trade for Profar does not appear likely, the Rangers at some point will need to act on his future, particularly if they sign free agent Mike Napoli to play first base. Profar is represented by Scott Boras and under club control for only three more seasons, and his value is not likely to increase if he remains in a utility role.

The Rangers are set at second (Rougned Odor), short (Elvis Andrus), and third (Adrian Beltre), meaning there's no obvious place to get Profar at-bats. He played some first base and DH last season, and even a little left field, so they are looking for ways to get him in the lineup.

Profar, who is still only 23, hit .239/.321/.338 (75 OPS+) with five home runs in 90 games and 307 plate appearances last season. He missed the 2014-15 seasons with shoulder trouble that eventually required surgery, so it's not a surprise he had some rust to shake off in 2016.

The Dodgers have inquired about Jurickson Profar. USATSI

On paper, the Dodgers and Rangers appear to match up well for a trade. Texas could use more rotation depth, and the Dodgers have some extra starters to offer. They're said to be willing to trade top prospect Jose De Leon for Dozier, though it's unclear if they'd do the same for Profar.

Of course, the Rangers may also want to keep Profar, whose value is down at the moment. He is still only 23, and if one of their regular infielders gets hurt, he's a nice insurance policy. Also, Beltre will turn 38 shortly after Opening Day. Giving him some extra rest this coming season seems like a good idea.

At some point the Dodgers will get a second baseman, either Dozier or Profar or someone else entirely. A team with World Series aspirations doesn't figure to go into the season with Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor as their top two options at a key up-the-middle position.