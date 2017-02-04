MLB Hot Stove rumors: Dodgers likely to add bullpen help in the form of Sergio Romo

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hunting for some bullpen help.

On Friday night, the Dodgers reportedly found some -- agreeing to terms with former San Francisco Giants setup man Sergio Romo, according to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi:

Jon Heyman notes the deal is "likely," but that another team remains in the bidding:

Romo twist: Dodgers appear likely, but 2nd team is still bidding. Sergio headed to Caribbean series so answer may wait — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2017

Romo, 34 in March, has extensive late-inning experience. In addition to serving as a setup man, he also notched 84 saves during his parts of nine years in San Francisco -- including four last year. In all, he departs the Giants having appeared in more than 500 games, all the while posting a 147 ERA+ and 5.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Here's what we recently wrote about Romo:

Sergio Romo is younger than you think -- he won't turn 34 until March. That birthday will come a half-year after he threw fewer than 50 innings in a season for the first time since 2011 (due to a strained flexor). Romo has always been a slider-first pitcher, but last season he took it to a new extreme, throwing the pitch more than 60 percent of the time. Some people think roses are fickle, manipulative flowers; others think they're beautiful. The same is true with right-handed specialists. If you have room in your heart for them, you'll want Romo in your bullpen; if you don't, you won't. Either way, he's going to spam sliders.

Presuming Romo does sign with the Dodgers, he figures to join Kenley Jansen, Pedro Baez, and Grant Dayton at the back of the Dodgers bullpen, giving them a formidable quartet to close out games.