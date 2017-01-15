MLB Hot Stove rumors: Dodgers may target Ian Kinsler if Brian Dozier trade talks stall

Right now, the Dodgers are slated to open the 2017 season -- in which they'll aim for a fifth straight NL West title -- with Enrique Hernandez as their primary second baseman. Hernandez has his uses and is a useful player to have on the active roster, but he's stretched as an everyday player. That's why the Dodgers this offseason have been seeking an upgrade at the position.

Specifically, L.A. has been heavily engaged in trade talks with the Twins regarding Brian Dozier. Dozier is a frontline power threat who's signed to a team-friendly contract, so the cost in trade will surely be high. The Dodgers under Andrew Friedman are at least notionally committed to becoming more efficient and leaning on cost-controlled homegrown talent. Perhaps that's why they're not yet willing to pay the going rates for Dozier. As such, the Dodgers may be looking at other options. One such option is Ian Kinsler of the Tigers. Here's this from Nick Cafardo's Sunday Baseball Notes column in the Boston Globe ...

The Twins may be having second thoughts about dealing Dozier. "The Tigers are a willing trade partner because they're trying to get rid of payroll. Kinsler is still a top player and he only has two years remaining on his deal," said one major league executive.

As is the case each week, Cafardo's Sunday Baseball Notes piece is full of good stuff, so definitely give it a read.

As for Kinsler, he certainly makes sense for the Dodgers. He's defied the aging curve thus far, as he batted a robust .288/.348/.484 (124 OPS+) with 28 homers last season, which was his age-34 campaign. Kinsler also still adds value in the field and on the bases. Adding to his appeal is that he's under contract for 2017 at a salary of $11 million, and his contract includes a $12 million option/$5 million buyout for 2018. Although the Tigers have been very quiet this offseason, they're reportedly looking to shed payroll.

If that's the case, then the Dodgers, by assuming Kinsler's full salary obligations, can lessen the quality and quantity of prospects they'd need to send back to Detroit, at least in theory. For Detroit, though, this would be a blow to the current roster and would probably hasten a tear-down. That would require a stronger sense of direction from the Tigers' front office. You can squint and see how the Tigers can contend in 2018, at least for a wild-card berth, so parting with a near-term asset like Kinsler can't be undertaken lightly.