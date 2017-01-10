MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Dodgers talks with Twins about Dozier are at an 'impasse'

The two clubs have 'no momentum' toward a deal

Over the last few weeks, no player has been featured in more trade rumors than Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. The Dodgers have been connected to him more than any other team, though the Giants, Cardinals and Braves are reportedly in the mix as well.

Despite weeks of rumors, trade talks between the Dodgers and Twins are reportedly at an "impasse." The two sides have no momentum toward a deal.

The Dodgers not only have the greatest need for Dozier -- their starting second basemen at the moment is Enrique Hernandez -- but also the most prospects to offer and perhaps the most urgency. The Braves have plenty of great prospects, too, but they're not a win-now team like the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is reportedly willing to include top pitching prospect Jose De Leon in the trade, but De Leon alone won't be enough to land Dozier. There are concerns that De Leon will be home run prone and may be best suited for the bullpen. Minnesota is right to ask for more.

Brian Dozier is still a Twin despite weeks of rumors. USATSI

Dozier, 29, hit .268/.340/.546 (136 OPS+) last year with 42 home runs, the most ever by an AL second basemen. He's owed only $6 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018, so in addition to being very productive, he's also incredibly affordable. The Twins have a high asking price and understandably so.

Chances are Dozier's trade value will never be higher than it is right now, though the Twins could hang on to him and look to trade him at the deadline if they can't get what they want this offseason. My guess is this impasse doesn't last very long, and when spring training rolls around, Dozier is wearing Dodger blue.

