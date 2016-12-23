MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Encarnacion's camp reportedly 'hopeful' for deal by Friday

Even though the market for free agent sluggers has moved slowly this offseason, one of the top available bats hopes to have a deal in place this weekend.

Representatives for former Blue Jays masher Edwin Encarnacion are reportedly hopeful to have a contract agreement wrapped up very soon, as in before the upcoming holiday weekend.

Edwin Encarnacion's camp hopeful a deal will be completed before the weekend, source tells SBN. Multiple teams reportedly involved. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 22, 2016

Encarnacion reportedly has multiyear contract offers from six different teams. The Indians have been connected to him more than any other team in recent weeks, but the Rangers and Astros were said to be involved at various points as well. And the Blue Jays too.

Edwin Encarnacion could sign before the weekend. USATSI

Once Encarnacion comes off the board, the market for other sluggers like Mark Trumbo and Jose Bautista should heat up. There are only so many DH spots to go around though, and no one wants to be left out in the cold. It's a buyer's market right now. There are more defensively limited power hitters available than there are open roster spots.

Encarnacion, 34 in January, hit .263/.357/.529 (133 OPS+) with 42 home runs in 2016. His 193 home runs from 2012-16 are the second most in baseball, behind only Chris Davis (197).