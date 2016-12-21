MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Here are five of the 20 teams reportedly after Tyson Ross

It's been clear that Tyson Ross would be a popular free-agent target ever since early December, when the San Diego Padres opted against tendering him a contract for the 2017 season. He had, after all, put together consecutive seasons of above-average pitching in 2014-15, and his availability was because he missed nearly all of 2016 while recovering from surgery to fix thoracic outlet syndrome.

Now we have a real idea of Ross' popularity, thanks to this Jon Heyman tweet that states nearly two-thirds of the league is interested.

Cubs, rangers, Indians, padres, pirates among 20 or so teams showing interest in tyson ross. Report suggests he visited Chi — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 20, 2016

That the Chicago Cubs are after Ross is no surprise -- we covered that potential match a few days ago. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers' desire to add Ross makes sense, too. Seeing the Cleveland Indians connected with any starter is a little surprising, but it passes the smell test when you consider how banged up their rotation was by the start of last postseason. That leaves the Padres.

The Padres, of course, are the one team who could've had Ross on their roster all along -- provided they had tendered him a contract. General manager A.J. Preller presumably didn't want to go to arbitration with Ross, and risk paying more than $10 million to someone whose health is a question mark. Call that smart financial management if you'd like, but that decision could cost the team Ross' services.

The Padres have stayed in contact with Tyson Ross. He figures to have more than a few options, but a return is still possible. — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) December 21, 2016

Given the quantity and quality of the teams chasing Ross -- all the non-Padres teams are expected to compete for a playoff spot, including both members of last October's World Series -- we might be underselling the likelihood of him signing elsewhere in the coming weeks.