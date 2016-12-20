MLB Hot Stove rumors: Here's why the Rangers may be in on Edwin Encarnacion

The Rangers have claimed back-to-back AL West titles, so it follows that they're angling to contend in 2017.

To that end, Texas already has an impressive core in place -- Adrian Beltre, Jonathan Lucroy, Yu Darvish, and Cole Hamels, among others. This offseason, they've also brought back Carlos Gomez and added Andrew Cashner to the rotation via free agency. However, they also lost Mitch Moreland to the Red Sox, and right now the Rangers are poised to open the season with, most likely, Jurickson Profar at first and Joey Gallo as the primary DH.

To be sure, Profar and Gallo are young and have impressive long-term potential. However, there's some question as to what extent their ready to contribute right now for a contending team. Profar, for instance, owns an OPS+ of 75 across parts of the three big-league seasons. His defensive flexibility makes him wise use of a roster spot, but his bat may not be ready to carry an offense-first role like first base. Gallo has plenty of power potential, but he's yet to hit at the highest level, albeit across a very small sample of plate appearances.

Those concerns bring us to this note in a wide-ranging column by Fox's Ken Rosenthal:

The pending free agency of right-hander Yu Darvish is one reason that rival clubs believe that the Rangers ultimately will step up for Edwin Encarnacion - they need to put together their best possible club in Darvish's walk year.

Encarnacion would indeed directly address the Rangers' need at first base or DH. Over the last five seasons, Encarnacion has authored an OPS+ of 146 for the Blue Jays while averaging 44 home runs per 162 games played. In 2016, he took a small step back on a rate basis (133 OPS+) while still tallying lots of homers and remaining quite productive otherwise. Going into his age-34 season, Encarnacion's best days are very likely behind him, but he figures to remain an impact bat in the near-term. He's also capable of playing first base.

Last season, Texas first basemen put up an OPS of .699, while Texas DHs had a grimly similar OPS of .701. Encarnacion, obviously, would provide a substantial upgrade over either of those numbers. Install Encarnacion at, say, first for the Rangers, and they could cycle through various DH options as needed, including Profar and Gallo. Profar last season spent significant time at six different positions, so he'd remain useful. As well, Gallo in his brief major-league career has seen time at third, first, and left, so an Encarnacion signing wouldn't necessarily bury him. As well, Gallo's power upside means he may be the Rangers' best option at whatever role Encarnacion doesn't fill.

As for the Darvish part of the calculus, he's indeed eligible for free agency after the upcoming season. Given Texas' lack of rotation depth and Darvish's apparent intention to test the market (also keep in mind that Lucroy will be a free agent after 2017), that increases the urgency to go for it in the season to come. The winter improvements in Houston are also duly noted.

In any event, Encarnacion is surely a fit in Arlington, and he'd surely advance the Rangers' chances of returning to the playoffs in 2017. The question becomes whether Texas is willing to meet the market price for such a frontline slugger. And, no, all those Rangers-Blue Jays hostilities won't have any bearing on Texas' decision or Encarnacion's decision one way or the other.