MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Indians continuing to monitor Bautista, free-agent market

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Indians signed designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year pact worth $60 million -- the largest contract handed out in franchise history. It stood to reason the Indians wouldn't make another big move this winter -- at least not via the free-agent market.

Yet according to Ken Rosenthal, the Indians are continuing to keep tabs on various free agents -- including, believe it or not, Encarnacion's former teammate Jose Bautista:

While the signing of free-agent first baseman Edwin Encarnacion pushed the club beyond its expected payroll limit, team officials are staying in touch with a number of free agents, according to major-league sources. The list of potential targets includes relievers, corner infielders and corner outfielders, sources said; even Jose Bautista might not be out of the question if his price drops to a point where the front office feels comfortable presenting a contract proposal for ownership's approval.

Rosenthal notes that the Indians are not guaranteed to do anything, and this seems like a situation where the front office is simply remaining opportunistic in case the right situation arises. Nonetheless, it's an exciting note for Cleveland fans -- particularly those concerned about left fielder Michael Brantley's health.

Of course, while Bautista's price tag is likely to be out of Cleveland's reach, you do wonder if the idea of reuniting with Encarnacion and -- more importantly -- chasing a World Series ring could entice Bautista to sign a cheaper one-year deal. There's no telling if that's even a slim possibility, but it's something to dream on -- and perhaps something to ponder if you're Bautista, whose market seems limited to bargain-seekers.

Whether or not the Indians sign Bautista or anyone else of note, you have to respect their front office's aggressiveness. You get only so many shots at winning the World Series -- it's best to make the most of 'em while you have 'em.