MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Indians may be interested in veteran Chase Utley

If we were a less serious outlet, we would headline this missive, "Indians leading the Chase for Utley." But we're not going to do that. Instead, we'll point you to this piece by Jon Heyman of FanRagSports in which he reports that the reigning AL champs do indeed have some interest in veteran infielder Chase Utley.

Utley, 38, is coming off a 2016 season in which he batted .252/.319/.396 (95 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 138 games for the Dodgers. Utley is far removed from his peak with the Phillies, when he was consistently one of the best players in baseball, but even at his advanced baseball age he's still likely capable of being a useful roster piece.

The Indians are of course set at second base, Utley's primary position, with Jason Kipnis, and they have Jose Ramirez at third. As well, Kipnis, like Utley, bats from the left side, and the switch-hitting Ramirez has been slightly better against right-handed pitching over the course of his career (albeit across a small sample). As such, there's also not a natural platoon fit for Utley in Cleveland. He would, however, give the Tribe some potentially needed depth. After all, Kipnis has a history of injuries, and Ramirez may endure some regression at the plate. That's a limited role, though, and that brings us to this ...

While Indians are interested in utley, there's competition from #mystery teams. Playing time the key. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 8, 2017

The Indians figure to be light on guaranteed playing time, and even though they heavy favorites to win the AL Central, Utley may prefer a landing spot that offers him more AB and innings in the field. The market, of course, will sort that out, possibly quite soon.