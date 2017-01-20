MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Marlins looking for righty bat after pitching staff additions

Few teams have been as active as the Miami Marlins this offseason. Miami came into the winter in need of pitching, lots and lots of pitching, and they've brought in five new arms thus farm:

Edinson Volquez : Signed a two-year deal worth $22 million.

Signed a two-year deal worth $22 million. Brad Ziegler : Signed a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Signed a two-year deal worth $16 million. Junichi Tazawa : Signed a two-year deal worth $12 million.

Signed a two-year deal worth $12 million. Jeff Locke : Signed a one-year deal worth $3.025 million.

Signed a one-year deal worth $3.025 million. Dan Straily : Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for three prospects.

Ziegler and Tazawa will bolster the Marlins' sneaky good bullpen while Volquez, Locke, and Straily will help out in the rotation. The rotation is not terribly deep, but the club was able to add some veteran options during an offseason in which few reliable starters were available.

Now that the pitching staff has been addressed, the Marlins will now focus on improving their lineup. Specifically, they want a right-handed bat to platoon with Justin Bour at first base:

The #Marlins would like to add a RH-hitting 1B to complement Justin Bour. They've discussed Mark Reynolds and Chris Carter, among others. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 20, 2017

In addition to Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds , others like Mike Napoli and Billy Butler are available as free agents. Napoli might be too expensive though, and Butler too unproductive and defensively limited. Carter and Reynolds both offer big power and figure to do so on the cheap.

As it stands, manager Don Mattingly's starting lineup is fairly set. The Marlins don't need to use a platoon anywhere but at first base this coming season. Here is Mattingly's possible lineup:

2B Dee Gordon 3B Martin Prado CF Christian Yelich RF Giancarlo Stanton LF Marcell Ozuna 1B Justin Bour/platoon partner C J.T. Realmuto SS Adeiny Hechavarria Pitcher

Yelich and Ozuna swapped outfield spots late last season and Mattingly has indicated he will keep Yelich in center going forward because he is the superior defender. Anyway, so yeah, that is Miami's lineup, generally speaking.

On the bench the Marlins will carry veteran backup A.J. Ellis , who signed with the team as a free agent earlier this winter, as well as future Hall of Famer and current fourth outfielder Ichiro Suzuki . Utility man Derek Dietrich and reserve infielder Miguel Rojas are also in line for bench jobs.

Mark Reynolds is one free agent the Marlins have interest in for their bench. USATSI

Unless the Marlins do something unconventional like carry an eight-man bullpen, their fifth bench spot is wide open, and that's where carter and/or Reynolds would fit. Carter offers more power, Reynolds offers a little more versatility since he could play third in an emergency.

Ultimately, it's probably going to come down to cost. The Marlins have spent quite a big of money this offseason, relatively speaking, and several of their young players are due big raises soon. Between Carter and Reynolds, whoever is willing to take Miami's terms first figures to get the job.