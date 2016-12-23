MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rangers boast 'strong possibility' of signing Mike Napoli
Napoli played with Texas in 2015
When Edwin Encarnacion signed with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, the expectation was the free-agent market for bat-first right-handed hitters would begin to shake out. Sure enough, that appears to be happening.
Mike Napoli, the feller who Encarnacion replaced in Cleveland, appears close to finding a new home -- albeit one that doubles as an old haunt. That's because Napoli appears to be a "strong possibility" to sign with the Texas Rangers, according to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan:
There is a "strong possibility" the Rangers will land Mike Napoli according to sources....No indication it is done but it appears hot— TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) December 23, 2016
Napoli, of course, played with the Rangers in 2015. He spent last season in Cleveland, hitting .239/.335/.465 (104 OPS+) with 34 home runs while playing good defense at the cold corner.
If you've seen one Napoli season, you've seen them all -- he combines a patient, disciplined approach with an unrelenting impulse to damage baseballs by swinging as hard as he can. It's worked out well for him.
The Rangers have lost Prince Fielder to retirement and Mitch Moreland to free agency over the last few months, so expect Napoli to fill Texas' first-base vacancy. If, that is, a deal gets done.
