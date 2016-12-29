MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rangers making a push for suddenly in-demand Mike Napoli

Last we heard about Mike Napoli, the Rangers were strongly considering a second reunion with the slugger. That was five days ago. Not only have things not changed in terms of the reported mutual interest, but it appears the stove here has gotten a lot hotter.

The Rangers are getting more aggressive in talks with Napoli, three sources tell Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. That's some smoke. Is there fire?

Not so fast, as other teams are involved:

Mike Napoli's marketplace has intensified since the Encarnacion signing; #Rangers one of multiple teams involved, no deal imminent yet. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 28, 2016

Napoli, 35, hit .239/.335/.465 (104 OPS+) with 22 doubles, 34 homers and 101 RBI last season for the Indians. He's had two stints with the Rangers, including one during the 2011 World Series run when he was wildly popular.

With the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Indians all seemingly out of the market for a 1B/DH type, the Rangers seem like the best fit for Napoli's services at this point. Still, you never know. Someone (Astros?) might swoop in and grab Napoli instead of Texas.

As with all situations in the Hot Stove, consider this thing fluid until it's reportedly done.