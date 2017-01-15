MLB Hot Stove rumors: Rangers, Orioles may be in on Chris Carter
The first baseman led the NL in home runs last season with the Brewers
Despite cracking an NL-leading 41 homers last season, first baseman Chris Carter was non-tendered by the Brewers earlier this offseason, and he still remains on the free agent market. Carter's back to being represented by agent Dave Stewart, who is of course the former GM of the Diamondbacks, and here's what Stewart had to say about the slugger's current market ...
Dave Stewart said he has talked to both #Orioles and #Rangers on Chris Carter but not the #Athletics#FrontOffice@MLBNetworkRadio— Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) January 15, 2017
Carter's not going to hit for a high average, but he draws enough walks to keep his OBP in "almost sort of adequate" territory. He is, however, a rich source of right-handed power. The 2013 season was his first qualifying campaign, and since then he's averaged 33 homers per season.
As for the Rangers and Orioles -- the two interested parties name-checked by Stewart -- they indeed have needs. The Rangers lost first baseman Mitch Moreland to free agency this offseason, and they also have a likely hole at DH. Carter could fill either role. Baltimore, meantime, may be poised to bid adieu to free agent Mark Trumbo, and they'd need to replace his power outputs. Obviously, you don't stick Carter in the outfield (just as you probably shouldn't stick Trumbo in the outfield), but the Orioles right now are poised to have ... Trey Mancini as their primary DH? Yep, Carter would be a fit with the O's.
Also bear in mind that Carter didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Brewers, and, as is typically the case, non-tendered players don't tend to command lucrative deals on the market. As such, Carter could be a bargain signing this offseason.
