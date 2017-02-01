MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rangers reportedly upping pursuit of Jose Quintana

The Rangers are trying to shore up their rotation

The Texas Rangers have spent the winter trying to improve their rotation. Hence signing Andrew Cashner; hence pursuing Tyson Ross; hence rumors connecting them to various trade targets.

With just two weeks until the opening of camps, it appears we're in for another wave of Rangers-related rumors -- a wave serving notice that the Rangers are amping up their efforts to land Chicago White Sox southpaw Jose Quintana:

Keep in mind that the Tampa Bay Rays' interest in Jurickson Profar has been reported -- presumably as part of Jake Odorizzi trade talks -- meaning the Rangers appear to be casting a wide net for rotation help. And why not? The Rangers have a formidable one-two punch, in Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels, then a bunch of question marks. Is Martin Perez as good as his ERA, or as bad as his peripherals? Can A.J. Griffin stay healthy? Is Cashner toast?

Adding Quintana to the mix would give the Rangers another well-above-average starter -- and a second well-above-average southpaw -- to throw at the opposition. Quintana comes with the benefit of an extremely team-friendly contract -- he's potentially under control through the 2020 season for less than $40 million, making him even more appealing to a team that's expected to have a payroll north of $150 million. That's a sweet deal for a pitcher who has started 32-plus games in each of the past four seasons, all the while compiling a 118 ERA+.

We'll see if the Rangers can get a deal hammered out, but you can understand why they're interested.

