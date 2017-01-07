MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rebuilding Padres still seeking veteran free agent starters

Two years after an ill-advised attempt at "quick fix" contention, the San Diego Padres are currently in the process of picking up the pieces and rebuilding. Their farm system is much improved. The big league roster? Well, that's another matter.

The Padres have already signed Jhoulys Chacin and Clayton Richard to low cost one-year contracts to fill out their rotation this offseason. The team is still looking for another arm, and they reportedly have some formerly big name veterans on their shopping list:

Source: #Padres remain interested in Peavy, Fister, Weaver. Weaver considered least likely. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 7, 2017

Three or four years ago, targeting Jake Peavy, Doug Fister, and Jered Weaver in free agency would qualify as a major rumor. Each player is past their prime now though, so there's considerable less excitement.

That said, take a look at San Diego's current rotation depth chart. The players listed by projected 2017 WAR, per Steamer:

Yeah, not great. I think it's fair to call that the worst rotation in baseball. You don't need Steamer projections to tell you that.

The good news is the Padres can offer players opportunity. Lee and Jenkins, a pair of young pitchers looking to prove themselves at the big league level, were probably thrilled to be claimed off waivers by San Diego this offseason. They have a good chance to see extended MLB time in 2017.

That applies to the veterans too. The Padres can offer someone like Fister, who is still only 32, a guaranteed rotation spot, something not many other clubs may be willing to do. At this point a big payday may not be coming, and, frankly, guys like Peavy and Weaver probably don't need the cash anyway. They're doing it for love of the game. Retirement is boring!

The Padres would reportedly like to bring Jake Peavy back to San Diego. USATSI

Personally, I think it would be pretty cool if Peavy returned to the Padres. He spent the first eight years of his career in San Diego, won the 2007 Cy Young with the team, and is the franchise's all-time leader in strikeouts (1,348). He's second in wins (92) and WAR (24.7).

Back when he broke into the show, Peavy had veterans like Bobby Jones and David Wells looking after him. Now he can return to San Diego and pay it forward with kids like Perdomo, Lee, and Jenkins. Would be kind of cool, no?

Anyway, the Padres are still in the hunt for pitching, and not necessary because they're trying to win in 2017. They just need someone to soak up innings for the kids don't get overworked.