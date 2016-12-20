MLB Hot Stove rumors: Rockies GM shoots down Carlos Gonzalez, Blackmon talk

For a long time, trade rumors have swirled about Rockies outfielders Carlos Gonzalez and Charlie Blackmon.

The Rockies typically operate on a somewhat tight budget, and Blackmon, who made $3.5 million last season, is second-year arbitration-eligible for 2017 and thus in line for a big raise (particularly coming off a career year). On that point, MLB Trade Rumors projects Blackmon to make $9 million in 2017. Gonzalez, meantime, is owed more than $20 million for the final year of his contract.

Beyond the money, there's the matter of the Ian Desmond signing. Deployed in center field, his average-ish bat is an asset. As a first baseman, however, Desmond's a pretty forgettable addition, especially at the rates Colorado paid to sign him. Clearing up an outfield spot for Desmond makes a certain amount of sense, then.

So the money's one issue, as is maximizing Desmond's value. The other, countervailing matter is that the Rockies are angling to contend in 2017, and Blackmon and CarGo promise a lot of near-term value on the field. Those dueling considerations bring us to these illuminating remarks by Rockies GM Jeff Bridich:

#Rockies Bridich: "There's never been any desire for us to trade Carlos (Gonzalez) or Charlie (Blackmon)." — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 20, 2016

All right. Before we read this as a firm batting down of those relevant trade rumors, note the careful wording by Bridich. "Never been any desire" is easily spun forward into "this is a trade we didn't want to make but had to" or some such.

This still gets back to a balancing of concerns. Gonzalez and Blackmon -- ages 31 and 30, respectively -- don't have a great deal of long-term value, but they figure to be quite productive in the here and now. If the Rockies are going to make use of the money they've spent this offseason and take a whack at relevance while Nolan Arenado is still in his peak and under team control, then they don't need to be parting with near-term assets like Blackmon and CarGo. Bridich at least hints that they may be driving his current thinking. There's also some evidence that the trade market discounts hitters coming out of Coors to perhaps too much of an extent, so that may limit what the Rockies could expect in return for one of these two outfielders.

The larger point, though, is that if the Rockies want to be relevant in 2017, then Blackmon and Gonzalez probably need to remain on the roster. Don't take the words above to be definitive or final, but those words may be a tell.