MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rockies 'keeping track' of Encarnacion, Trumbo markets

Two weeks ago, the Colorado Rockies signed Ian Desmond to a five-year contract worth $70 million. Afterward, the Rockies announced their intention to use Desmond -- a shortstop-turned-outfielder -- at first base. That plan raised eyebrows across the league, spurring speculation that the Rockies were bluffing in an attempt to maintain leverage on Charlie Blackmon and/or Carlos Gonzalez trade talks.

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich might've tipped his hand on Tuesday, as he acknowledged during an MLB Network Radio interview that the club continues to keep tabs on free-agent sluggers Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo.

#Rockies Jeff Bridich are they in on Trumbo or Encarnacion?: "We're certainly keeping track... It would be stupid of us not to keep track." — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 20, 2016

Both Encarnacion and Trumbo would provide the Rockies with elite right-handed thump. (Encarnacion homered 42 times last season, while Trumbo led the American League with 47.) Yet neither is much of a defensive asset, as each would be best suited for first base on a National League club. As such, you have to question what the Rockies have in mind here.

Perhaps -- and this is probably the case -- the Rockies are just doing due diligence in case the price falls on either slugger. If you can sign one or the other at a bargain-bin price, you figure out the roster jam later. It's also possible, however, that the Rockies are thinking two moves ahead -- first they'll trade an outfielder, slotting Desmond into the vacancy, then they'll add their actual first baseman.

Whatever the case, we can all agree to this much: Encarnacion or Trumbo playing 81 games in Coors Field would result in some spectacular home run totals.