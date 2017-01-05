MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Three teams reportedly in the running for Tyson Ross

Outgoing Padres right-hander Tyson Ross remains one of the most intriguing names left on the free agent market. On the one hand, he's got excellent stuff and boasts a 112 ERA+ since the start of the 2013 season -- a span that includes 81 starts. Countervailing all of that is the fact that Ross has a pretty substantial history of arm problems. That includes last season, when shoulder inflammation limited him to only one start.

The market for starting pitching being thin from the start, however, Ross has suitors going into his age-30 campaign. Here's Jeff Passan with the two leading candidates ...

Source: Before visiting the Texas Rangers today, Tyson Ross met with the Chicago Cubs. They are the two favorites to sign the right-hander. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 5, 2017

The Cubs and Rangers are of course reigning division champs (world champs, in the case of the North Siders), and they're each seeking to fortify the rotation for another run at contention in 2017. As a buy-low candidate with near- to mid-term upside, Ross makes sense for each of these squadrons. That said, Jeff Wilson of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, while confirming Texas' strong interest, reports that the Rangers don't expect Ross to be ready by Opening Day.

Now here's Ken Rosenthal to add a third team to the derby ...

The Nationals this offseason were prominently linked to Chris Sale before he was dealt to Boston, so they indeed have interest in adding another starting pitcher. And as Rosenthal adds, it's a bit of a natural fit since younger brother Joe Ross is also a member of the D.C. rotation.

Speaking of which, the Nats would seem to have a full rotation fronted by reigning NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. However, the chronic uncertainty surrounding Stephen Strasburg's arm health and Gio Gonzalez's ongoing pattern of decline (plus the trading away of top prospect Lucas Giolito) mean that depth is surely needed. Unfortunately for the Nats, the Cubs and Rangers appear better poised to land the best rotation fix left standing.

Ross of course comes with no qualifying offer attached, so the loss of a draft pick isn't a concern for the team that signs him. Given his lost 2016 season, a one-year deal plus an option for 2018 is probably the most he'll command from one of these three teams.