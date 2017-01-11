MLB Hot Stove rumors: Will Rangers choose Mark Trumbo over Mike Napoli?
Per a report, the Rangers have "checked in" on free agent Trumbo
With the departures of Carlos Beltran and Mitch Moreland, the Rangers currently look to have Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar as their 1B/DH options. As such, many believe they'll grab a proven big-league slugger via free agency and Mike Napoli -- who already has two Texas stints under his belt -- has been heavily connected in rumors.
Can we now add Mark Trumbo to the list? Possibly. Jon Heyman of Fanragsports.com reports that the Rangers "are the latest team to check in" on Trumbo while also adding "it isn't known how involved" talks are. So it's very thin, but there could be something there.
Trumbo would certainly add a fearsome bat to the middle of the Rangers' order, which right now looks like Adrian Beltre, Rougned Odor and Jonathan Lucroy in some order. Napoli would, too, but Trumbo is probably the better bet at this point. Here's a look at last year's numbers.
|Player
|Age
|Slash
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|Trumbo
|30
|.256/.316/.533
|27
|47
|108
|Napoli
|35
|.239/.335/.465
|22
|34
|101
Note the age and we already know of Napoli's hip condition. Of course, Trumbo makes a ton of outs, as his career .303 OBP shows.
It should be noted that other teams will likely be involved on both players, though we haven't heard of many hot on the trail of either. At this point it seems like if the Rangers want one of these guys, they'll get him.
