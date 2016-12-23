MLB Hot Stove Signings: Angels pick up outfield depth with Ben Revere addition

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have spent the winter adding bit players like Cameron Maybin and Danny Espinosa to their roster, hoping to shore up weak spots just enough to compete in 2017.

That quest continued on Friday, as the Angels agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Ben Revere. The deal is worth $4 million, per Jon Heyman:

Revere, now on his fourth team in three seasons, had a miserable one-year stay in Washington due to injury and ineffectiveness. He finished the season with a 49 OPS+ -- a far cry from his previous three years, when he'd finished with marks between 92 and 98.

When Revere is right, he fits the slash-and-burn top-of-the-order type. He'd hit for an average of .300 or better in three consecutive seasons entering last year, and while he doesn't walk, he does have a patient approach. He also adds value on the basepaths, having stolen 94 bases on a 82 percent clip since 2014.

At the moment, the Angels would appear to have a full outfield -- in addition to Mike Trout, they have Kole Calhoun and Maybin on the roster -- but that's not a big deal. Maybin has dealt with numerous health issues of his own in the past, and there's always the chance the Angels have the two compete for the starting job in spring.

A good Revere is overqualified to be a fourth outfielder. For now, though, he has to prove that he's back to good.