MLB Hot Stove Signings: Blue Jays ink Saltalamacchia to minor-league deal

Over the weekend, Jerry Crasnick reported the Toronto Blue Jays were interested in adding erstwhile Detroit Tigers backstop Jarrod Saltalamacchia to their roster.

On Tuesday, Crasnick was validated. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays and Saltalamacchia agreed to a minor-league deal:

Source: Saltalamacchia signing minor-league deal with #BlueJays, $1.25M if in majors, plus $250K in incentives. Deal pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2017

Saltalamacchia, 31, is coming off a poor season, during which he hit .171/.284/.346 in 292 plate appearances. He earns no leniency with his defense, either, since he's a well below-average receiver who stabs at the ball too often to be an effective framer. Here's one more knock on Saltalamacchia: He's a nominal switch-hitter -- one often carved up by left-handed pitchers.

Of course, the Blue Jays have Russell Martin around. You might've heard of him -- he's a skilled two-way backstop who'll take the crouch 120-plus times a year. Saltalamacchia, then, is around to compete with the likes of A.J. Jimenez and Juan Graterol for the backup role.

Saltalamacchia should win the spot -- look at those other names again -- but we'll find out for sure soon enough.