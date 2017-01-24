MLB Hot Stove Signings: Cubs reportedly lock up lefty Brett Anderson
The World Series champs have reportedly addressed their need for another starter
After having parted ways with Jason Hammel, the Cubs have seemed short a starter for the offseason. Sure, they are high on Mike Montgomery and he could easily fill the fifth-starter slot all season, but there's still a lack of big-league depth and we know they want to use a six-man rotation for parts of the season.
Enter Brett Anderson, who tweeted the following earlier on Monday night:
Wheels up to Chicago...I bet it's cold there.— Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson35) January 23, 2017
And now this:
Sources: Brett Anderson has deal with #Cubs, pending physical. Impressed club during recent bullpen session in Arizona.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2017
Anderson has been good-to-very good through much of his career, but we need to throw a two-word qualifier on there ... when healthy.
In eight seasons in the majors, Anderson has only managed to top 100 innings pitched three times. Only twice, 2009 and 2015, did he pitch enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.
In 2015 with the Dodgers, Anderson was 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings. Last year, though, he only managed 11 1/3 innings and he was bad (11.91 ERA, 2.56 WHIP). Of course, that's bound to happen while pitching hurt.
For now, it's probably safe to consider Anderson the Cubs' fifth starter behind Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey with Montgomery serving as a swing-type who will join the rotation should anyone (cough, Anderson, cough) fall injured. He'll also be the sixth starter if and when they choose to go to a six-man rotation in order to preserve some bullets for what's expected to be another deep playoff run.
