MLB Hot Stove Signings: Nationals reportedly land Adam Lind

The Nationals on Monday agreed to terms with first baseman Adam Lind on a contract for 2017. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that a deal is in place, pending the outcome of a physical. Jim Bowden of ESPN and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post first reported that an agreement was close. Fox's Ken Rosenthal adds that it's a one-year deal with an option for 2018.

Lind, 33, is coming off a disappointing 2016 in which he batted .239/.286/.431 for the Mariners with 20 home runs in 126 games. The power numbers are solid, but that slash line amounts to an OPS+ of just 94 -- not adequate for a non-premium defender who adds negative value with the glove and on the bases. From 2013-15, however, Lind was highly productive, as he put up an OPS+ of 131 for the Blue Jays and averaged 21 home runs per 162 games played.

As for the Nationals, they badly needed some playable depth behind first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who's somewhat prone to injury and whose bat seems to be in decline. Assuming Lind can bounce back to some extent, he fills that hole.