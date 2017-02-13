MLB Hot Stove Signings: Nationals reportedly land Adam Lind
The 33-year-old first baseman spent last season with the Mariners
The Nationals on Monday agreed to terms with first baseman Adam Lind on a contract for 2017. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that a deal is in place, pending the outcome of a physical. Jim Bowden of ESPN and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post first reported that an agreement was close. Fox's Ken Rosenthal adds that it's a one-year deal with an option for 2018.
Lind, 33, is coming off a disappointing 2016 in which he batted .239/.286/.431 for the Mariners with 20 home runs in 126 games. The power numbers are solid, but that slash line amounts to an OPS+ of just 94 -- not adequate for a non-premium defender who adds negative value with the glove and on the bases. From 2013-15, however, Lind was highly productive, as he put up an OPS+ of 131 for the Blue Jays and averaged 21 home runs per 162 games played.
As for the Nationals, they badly needed some playable depth behind first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who's somewhat prone to injury and whose bat seems to be in decline. Assuming Lind can bounce back to some extent, he fills that hole.
Our Latest Stories
-
Cubs, Red Sox are World Series favorites
So how do oddsmakers feel about a Cubs repeat in 2017? Check it out, courtesy of Bovada.lv
-
Syndergaard wants to throw even harder
In related matters, the young right-hander has been eating a lot of venison
-
Remy to call games while fighting cancer
The beloved broadcaster was underwent cancer surgery in 2008
-
Jeter's wife announces she is pregnant
The Yankees legend and his wife Hannah Davis are expecting their first child
-
Top RF Rankings: Harper or Betts No. 1?
This is Bryce Harper's position, you know
-
Bradley: Sandoval 'worked his tail off'
Pablo Sandoval is in shape and ready to anchor third base for the Red Sox in 2017
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre