MLB Hot Stove signings: Padres reportedly re-sign Clayton Richard

The Padres on Tuesday reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent left-hander Clayton Richard on a one-year contract. The deal, first reported by Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune, is said to be worth around $1.75 million.

Richard, 33, has spent the majority of his eight-year major-league career with the Padres. Last season, he pitched to a 3.33 ERA/123 ERA+ in nine starts and 27 relief appearances for the Cubs and Padres. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 91 and a K/BB ratio of 1.80.

Richard figures to be a regular in the San Diego rotation. The Padres recently added Jhoulys Chacin to the fold, but they stand to lose Tyson Ross from what was already a thin corps. Right now, the Padres, in addition to Chacin and reportedly Richard, have Luis Perdomo, Christian Friedrich, and Paul Clemens slated to open the 2017 season in the rotation.

Last season, the Padres ranked 10th in the NL in starters' ERA and 13th in starters' WAR.