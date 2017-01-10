MLB Hot Stove signings: Rays reportedly have deal with Colby Rasmus

The veteran outfielder spend the last two seasons with the Astros

Free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus has agreed to terms with the Rays, according to multiple reports. Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal reported that the two sides were closing in on a deal. Joel Sherman has the reported details:

Rasmus, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Astros. Across parts of eight big-league seasons, Rasmus owns a career slash line of .241/.311/.434 (102 OPS+). Over that span, he's averaged 24 homers per 162 games played. In 2016, however, Rasmus endured the worst season at the plate of his career, as he managed an OPS+ of just 76 in 107 games.

Defensively, Rasmus is capable of manning all three outfield positions, and he still profiles as a fielding asset at the corners. With the great Kevin Kiermaier pinning down center for the Rays, look for Rasmus to settle in as the primary left fielder.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

