MLB Hot Stove signings: Rays reportedly have deal with Colby Rasmus
The veteran outfielder spend the last two seasons with the Astros
Free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus has agreed to terms with the Rays, according to multiple reports. Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal reported that the two sides were closing in on a deal. Joel Sherman has the reported details:
Can confirm @JonHeyman@Ken_Rosenthal Rasmus in agreement with #Rays. Hear will get base in $5M range with bonuses that can get to $7M-ish— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 10, 2017
Defensively, Rasmus is capable of manning all three outfield positions, and he still profiles as a fielding asset at the corners. With the great Kevin Kiermaier pinning down center for the Rays, look for Rasmus to settle in as the primary left fielder.
