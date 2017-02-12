MLB Hot Stove Signings: Rays reportedly ink Nathan Eovaldi, who won't pitch in 2017

Nathan Eovaldi is working his way back from Tommy John surgery

Hard-throwing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi won't pitch in 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of last year. However, the market for big fastballs is such that Eovaldi still had his suitors this offseason. Now, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have agreed to terms with Eovaldi to a major-league contract for 2017. Not surprisingly, the contract also includes an option for 2018. That's of course when the Rays would reap any value from the deal.

Some financial details ...


Eovaldi, who turns 27 on Monday, last season pitched to a 4.76 ERA and 2.43 K/BB ratio in 124 2/3 innings for the Yankees. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 94 with a 2.26 K/BB ratio across parts of six big-league seasons.

As Topkin later notes, the Rays would put Eovaldi on the 40-man roster and then move him to the 60-day DL, which in essence means he wouldn't be taking up a spot on the 40-man for 2017.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

