MLB Hot Stove Signings: Reds bring in Scott Feldman for veteran rotation depth

Feldman spent 2016 with the Astros and Blue Jays

Less than a week after trading Dan Straily to the Marlins for three prospects, the rebuilding Reds have signed a veteran starter to stabilize the rotation.

Right-hander Scott Feldman is heading to the Queen City:

Feldman, 34 in February, split last season between the Astros and Blue Jays. He had a 3.97 ERA (102 ERA+) in 77 total innings spread across five starts and 35 relief appearances. Feldman has been a starter most of his career and will resume that role this coming season.

Scott Feldman is the newest member of the Reds rotation. USATSI

With Feldman effectively replacing Straily, Cincinnati's rotation depth chart looks like this at the moment:

  1. Anthony DeSclafani
  2. Brandon Finnegan
  3. Homer Bailey
  4. Scott Feldman
  5. Tim Adleman
  6. Robert Stephenson
  7. Cody Reed

Not the most intimating rotation, though the Reds are focusing on getting younger at the moment, not trying to win.

Don't be surprised if the club signs another veteran starter for even more depth in the coming weeks. Those innings aren't going to throw themselves, you know.

