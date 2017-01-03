MLB Hot Stove Signings: Reds ink free agent Drew Storen to upgrade bullpen

The Reds' bullpen last season was awful. In fact, it was historically bad in coughing up home runs. The hope moving into this season is that it's in a bit better shape due to the growth of two young, former starters at the back end, but there's also reportedly help coming in a former closer.

Right-hander Drew Storen has signed with the Reds, reports C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Storen was good in 2011-12 and then incredible in 2014. In 56 1/3 innings that season, he posted a 1.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. In 2015, he was 29 of 31 in saves with a 1.69 ERA when the Nationals notoriously traded for Jonathan Papelbon.

Starting on Aug. 7 that season, Storen melted down, going 0-2 with three holds and three blown saves in his final 15 outings. Oh, and a 9.22 ERA. He would injure himself after a pair of bad showings against the surging Mets and wouldn't pitch after Sept. 9.

Last year, Storen had a 5.23 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 51 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays and Mariners. He did throw better after his trade to Seattle, though, pitching to a 3.44 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 16 strikeouts against three walks in 18 1/3 innings.

At 29, Storen's certainly young enough to return to form.

Can Storen keep his late-season success moving forward? USATSI

If he does, things are looking up at the back-end of the Reds' bullpen.

Raisel Iglesias figures to be the closer, as he was down the stretch last season. He had a 1.98 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 50 innings last season once he was moved from the rotation to the bullpen.

Michael Lorenzen is another failed starter (who cares? So were fellows like Rivera and Hoffman) who now sits at the back of the bullpen. In 35 relief outings last year, Lorenzen pitched to a 2.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 50 innings. He pumped up into the high-90s with both his fourseamer and sinker. He'll only be 25 years old in 2017, too, so there's great potential here.

There still needs to be more depth, but having things settled in the last three innings will go a long way in turning around a dreadful relief corps.

The Reds ranked 29th in bullpen ERA last season at 5.09 and were last in WHIP (1.49). They allowed 103 home runs, with the Phillies ranking second with "only" 82. That was a record, too, as the previous high for home runs allowed by a bullpen in one season was 92.

Needless to say, things need to get better. With the growth of Iglesias and Lorenzen teamed with a possible Storen turn-around, things seem to be looking up. Then again, there was really no where else to look.