MLB Hot Stove Signings: Royals reach two-year, $12M deal with Brandon Moss
The deal is reportedly done, pending a physical
The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with free agent slugger Brandon Moss, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo.
Moss can play some corner outfield in a pinch, but he's not a good defender. He can also handle first base, but the most likely path here is for Moss to serve as the Royals' primary DH. He swings left-handed, so maybe against lefties the Royals play Paulo Orlando in right field and use Jorge Soler as a DH, but expect DH to be mostly Moss. So he essentially replaces Kendrys Morales, who the Royals lost to free agency.
Moss, 33, hit .225/.300/.484 (105 OPS+) with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 67 RBI for the Cardinals last season. The home run power is definitely there, but he's a bit one-dimensional at this point.
Here's what the Royals lineup might look like on Opening Day:
1. Alcides Escobar, SS
2. Mike Moustakas, 3B
3. Lorenzo Cain, CF
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
5. Salvador Perez, C
6. Alex Gordon, LF
7. Brandon Moss, DH
8. Jorge Soler, RF
9. Raul Mondesi, 2B
With Moss and Soler, the Royals have something they haven't in years in down-order home run power.
Still, Moss is certainly a step down from Morales.
Our Latest Stories
-
Hot Stove: Morneau could return to Twins
The former MVP could soon rejoin his old team
-
The All-Time MLB Postseason team
A subjective list of the best postseason performers of all-time
-
Jim Leyland special coming Tuesday
Nearly all baseball fans will love this
-
Davis blasts Bautista at O's FanFest
Davis is not fond of Bautista, to say the least
-
Rizzo settles hot dog-sandwich debate
The Cubs first baseman is doing it all these past few months
-
Indy league to break ties with HR derby
The move is in part to save pitchers' arms from overuse
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre