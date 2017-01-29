MLB Hot Stove Signings: Royals reach two-year, $12M deal with Brandon Moss

The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with free agent slugger Brandon Moss, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo.

Moss can play some corner outfield in a pinch, but he's not a good defender. He can also handle first base, but the most likely path here is for Moss to serve as the Royals' primary DH. He swings left-handed, so maybe against lefties the Royals play Paulo Orlando in right field and use Jorge Soler as a DH, but expect DH to be mostly Moss. So he essentially replaces Kendrys Morales, who the Royals lost to free agency.

Moss, 33, hit .225/.300/.484 (105 OPS+) with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 67 RBI for the Cardinals last season. The home run power is definitely there, but he's a bit one-dimensional at this point.

Here's what the Royals lineup might look like on Opening Day:

1. Alcides Escobar, SS

2. Mike Moustakas, 3B

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Alex Gordon, LF

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Jorge Soler, RF

9. Raul Mondesi, 2B

With Moss and Soler, the Royals have something they haven't in years in down-order home run power.

Still, Moss is certainly a step down from Morales.