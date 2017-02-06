MLB Hot Stove Signings: Royals reportedly land free agent Jason Hammel

The Royals have agreed to terms with veteran right-hander Jason Hammel on a two-year contract that includes a mutual option for a third year, Fox's Ken Rosenthal reports. Yahoo's Jeff Passan adds that Hammel's deal is expected to be worth a guaranteed $16 million. The contract is pending a physical.

Hammel, 34, is coming off a 2016 season in which he pitched to a 3.83 ERA (105 ERA+) and 2.72 K/BB ratio in 30 starts for the Cubs. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 97 and a K/BB ratio of 2.48 across parts of 11 big-league seasons. Of his 306 career games, 248 have been starts.

As for the Royals, they badly needed rotation depth after the free agent departure of Edinson Volquez to the Marlins and the tragic death of Yordano Ventura. Hammel is far from an optimal solution, but he's the best they could do on the free agent market at this late hour.