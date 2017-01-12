MLB Hot Stove signings: Santiago Casilla reportedly heading to A's

Right-handed reliever Santiago Casilla has reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Athletics. Robert Murray of FanRagSports first reported that the two sides were close to a deal, and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle first reported that a deal was in place.

Financial terms of Casilla's deal are not yet known.

Casilla, 36, is coming off a 2016 season that saw him pitch to a 3.57 ERA and 3.42 K/BB ratio for the cross-bay Giants. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 121 and a K/BB ratio of 2.14 across parts of 13 big-league seasons. In 2015 for the Giants, Casilla registered 38 saves as closer.

Coincidentally, Casilla began his major-league career with Oakland. From 2004-09, Casilla made 152 appearances for the A's before signing with the Giants before the 2010 season.

Back in Oakland, Casilla figures to work as part of the setup corps while perhaps providing depth at closer.