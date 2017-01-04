MLB Hot Stove Signings: The Orioles are taking a chance on a former top-10 prospect

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles signed designated hitter/first baseman Jesus Montero to a minor-league contract.

While Montero's signing is unlikely to provide much on-the-field value for the Orioles -- at least until he returns from what's remaining on his 50-game drug-related suspension -- it does present us with a great opportunity to reflect on his descent from top prospect to non-entity and to ask what, if anything, we've learned from his career.

Though Montero will enter the season as a 27-year-old, he's now more than a full season removed from his last big-league stint. Save for an 18-game cameo in 2011, he's been unable to establish traction in the majors. In fact, in nearly 800 plate appearances since his impressive debut, he's hit .247/.285/.383 (an 88 OPS+) with more than 100 additional strikeouts than walks. That Montero provides negative defensive and baserunning value just makes his offensive output all the more discouraging.

How did Montero get to this point? Many will point to allegedly poor conditioning. The more interesting aspect, however, is how evaluators missed on his bat. Everyone knew Montero was going to be a mess behind the plate, yet he was expected to produce enough at it to remain employable -- to the extent that both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus each ranked him as a top-10 prospect three consecutive springs, from 2012-14.

Montero's failure confirms the difficulties of evaluating prospects with his "natural hitter" style -- those who rely upon hard contact and hard contact alone. What succeeded for Montero in the minors -- an aggressive approach -- simply didn't work in the majors. Yet the Orioles know as well as anyone that sometimes that formula does succeed. Consider Mark Trumbo, who, though never a top prospect, had a big year for the O's in 2016.

As such, if there's a lesson to take from Montero, it's probably not to avoid all players of his type. It's that each skill set has hordes of successes and failures -- and we're often not as good at predicting those successes and failures as we'd like to think.

In a broad sense, that a good thing, unpredictability gives the game an elusive feel ... albeit one that often leaves us confused. In the micro, though, it's a sad thing. After all, you'll never be able to read the name Jesus Montero without remembering the unfulfilled promise of yesteryear.