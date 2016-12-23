MLB Hot Stove Signings: Tigers adding catching depth by reuniting with Alex Avila

If you've followed the Detroit Tigers for any length of time, you probably know that general manager Al Avila is the father of catcher Alex Avila.

That tidbit became amusing on Friday afternoon, as the Tigers announced they'd reached an agreement with the younger Avila on a one-year deal. The deal is worth $2 million, according to Jon Heyman:

Prior to last season, Avila had spent his entire professional career within the Tigers organization. He spent 2016 with the White Sox, where he posted his first above-average offensive season (per OPS+) since 2011. Avila's value is tied into how well he hits right-handed pitching, as he's a negative behind the plate and against same-handed pitchers.

What's interesting -- and concerning -- about Avila is that his offensive game revolves around taking pitches and working deep counts, with some occasional pop. He's walked in more than 18 percent of his plate appearances in each of the last two seasons, but he's fanned in nearly 34 of his trips to the plate as well. In 2015, 41 percent of his plate appearances ended with a ball in play -- the lowest percentage among qualifying batters belonged to Danny Espinosa, at 47 percent. Avila is a rare bird, indeed.

Presumably Avila will platoon with James McCann behind the plate. Though, given Avila's past durability issues, it's possible that their plans are thwarted early and often.

Ah well, at least Christmas at the Avila household should be enjoyable.